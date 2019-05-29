Loading...

February 3-6, 2020
Aria Resort & Casino Las Vegas

The RMAI Annual Conference is the premier event for the receivables management industry. Debt buyers, originating creditors, collection agencies, law firms, brokers and affiliates gather for three days of industry education, networking and business opportunities.  Education sessions start on February 4th, but come on the 3rd for a day of golf and networking.

MEMBER RATES
Member – Registration (beginning 12/07/19)  $1,295
Member –  Late Registration (beginning 1/31/20)  $1,345
NON-MEMBER RATES
Non-Member – Registration (beginning 12/07/19)  $1,595
Non-Member –  Late Registration (beginning 1/31/20)  $1,695
Monday Golf (includes transportation, green fee, access to driving range, shared cart, lunch, drink tickets, games)  $215

Attendee Packages

No colleague left behind! Take advantage of package registration rates. Additional attendees from the same company receive a discount on conference registration when you book your rooms at the Aria Resort & Casino. The third and fourth attendees are 25% off; fifth and beyond are 50% off. Simply indicate number of attendees at step 2 of the conference registration process.

Additional attendees from exhibiting companies are 50% off the conference registration cost when you book your rooms at the Aria Resort & Casino.

Attendee Refund, Cancellation and NO SHOW Policy

  • Written cancellations received beginning December 6, 2019 will be processed minus a $50 administration fee.
  • Written cancellations received between December 7 and December 31, 2019 will be refunded at 50% of the registration fee amount.
  • NO REFUNDS will be made for cancellation requests on or after January 1, 2020
  • NO REFUNDS will be issued for No Show attendees including cancellations due to weather.
  • Attendee registrations may be transferred to another individual within the organization.  Submit requests to sdone@rmaintl.org

Questions about registration or sponsorship?
Contact Sylvia Done at sdone@rmaintl.org or 916-482-2462

Sponsors

Exhibitors

Hotel & Travel

Hotel

The 2020 Annual Conference will be held at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Group Rates:
Sunday 2/2 – $195
Monday 2/3 – $175
Tuesday 2/4 – $195
Wednesday 2/5 – $195
Thursday 2/6 – $175

Group rates include WiFi access during the entire conference.  This is a tremendous value/savings to attendees who book a room through the RMAI/Aria Conference Portal.

Please use the link to book or call the hotel directly at 702-590-7757 and mention group “Receivables Management Association International”

Need Help?

RMAI’s travel agent, Jeff Kramer, is available to assist you with your travel. Call (800) 282-6557 or email jeffkramer@primary.net. Discounts are available on American, Delta, and United.

Golf

Join Us at Bear’s Best Las Vegas Golf Course!

When: Monday, February 3, 2020

Location: Bear’s Best Las Vegas (see the course)

Time: 10:00 AM Shotgun Start

Includes: Transportation, green fee, access to driving range, shared cart, lunch, drink tickets, games

Cost: $215

Proceeds Benefit: RMAI Legislative Fund

Club Rentals: Course offers TaylorMade Rocketbalz driver, woods, irons, putter for $40 per set.   Contact the course at (702) 804-8500 to make reservations.  Indicate you are with the Receivables Management Association International group.

Sponsorship:  Interested in sponsoring the event, lunch, tournament game, or a golf give-away?  Contact Sylvia Done at sdone@rmaintl.org or (916) 482-2462.